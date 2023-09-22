Entry tax on vehicles will hit tourism: Hoteliers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 21

Entry tax imposed by the Transport Department on tourist buses and tempo travellers this September onward has left hoteliers worried. Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stake Holders Association fears that the tax will hit the tourism sector hard.

As per the association, a large number of tourists from Gujarat, Bengal and Maharashtra travel to Himachal by tourist buses and tempo travellers.

“Similarly, families from these three states come up to Ambala or Chandigarh by train and then they hire tempo travellers or tourist buses to explore Himachal. This tax has made the business of tour operators unviable,” said Mohinder Seth, president of the association.

“The tourist groups coming from Gujarat, Bengal and Maharashtra play a big role in improving the occupancy of our hotels. New tax has made it unviable for the tour operators to bring groups to the state,” he added.

He further said that several travel agents and tour operators from Gujarat had been boycotting Himachal for the past many years. “Now, the new tax would force the Gujarat travel agents and tour operators to remove Himachal packages from their list,” Seth said.

He further said tourist arrival from Maharashtra and Bengal, especially starting from Durga Puja holidays till February, will also be affected. “Several bookings from these three states have already been cancelled. It will not only hit hoteliers but also the government exchequer as it will lose out on the GST and other taxes,” he said.

Demanding that the new tax be removed immediately, Seth said it had become difficult for the hoteliers to survive. “First, the tourism industry suffered massive losses during the Covid-19 pandemic. Then the natural disaster brought the industry to its knees and now comes this new tax. We are facing one problem after another,” Seth said.

#Gujarat #Shimla