Entry toll row: State proposes shifting Parwanoo barrier, new 5-lane facility

The ongoing ground-level agitation and legal battle against the Himachal entry toll appear to have prompted the state government to propose shifting the existing entry toll barrier and establishing a new collection system.

In a compliance affidavit filed before the High Court, the state government has proposed shifting the existing entry toll barrier at Tipra Bypass in Parwanoo on the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway to a new location further ahead. The proposal also envisages separate lanes and allocation of a budget running into crores of rupees for the new arrangement.

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Punjab Morcha convener Gaurav Rana said the objective of the ongoing campaign was to abolish entry toll barriers across Himachal Pradesh and that both the ground-level and legal battles would continue.

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He said merely shifting the toll barrier from one location to another would not serve any purpose and was not the key demand of the campaign.

Rana said the Chandigarh-Shimla route was National Highway-5 and argued that the central legal and constitutional question in the case was the validity of collecting entry toll from people entering the state on National Highway land. He said shifting the barrier would not resolve the underlying issue.

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Legal adviser advocate Uttansh Monga said the Himachal government had filed a compliance affidavit before the High Court. According to him, the government had referred to four operational lanes and one lane for exempted vehicles at the existing entry toll barrier at Tipra Bypass and proposed shifting the facility further ahead.

The affidavit also mentions a proposal to establish an Integrated Check Post at Tipra, for which around Rs 13 crore has reportedly been sanctioned. It states that approximately 3.365 hectares of land is available for the project. The proposed new system would have five toll lanes.

The case pertains to Uttansh Monga versus State of Himachal Pradesh and Others, in which the petition has challenged the constitutional and legal competence of the state government to impose entry toll. The High Court’s final judgment in the matter is awaited.

Rana said the issue would not be restricted to Parwanoo and that entry toll barriers operating across Himachal Pradesh would also be taken up. He said the campaign would continue to seek an end to what he described as a financial burden on people entering the state.