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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Environmental stewardship marks I-Day celebrations at Himachal law varsity

Environmental stewardship marks I-Day celebrations at Himachal law varsity

Chancellor Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia joins plantation drive

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:18 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh and Chancellor of HPNLU, Shimla, Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia.
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The Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla, celebrated the 80th Independence Day with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm. The celebrations comprised a function organised by the Student Enrichment Cell, HPNLU and a plantation drive jointly organised by the NCC Unit and Youth Red Cross Society of HPNLU in collaboration with the Forest Department.

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The plantation programme was held in the august presence of Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh and Chancellor of HPNLU, Shimla, Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia. Judges of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, senior officers of the Forest Department, faculty members, officers, staff and students participated enthusiastically in the celebrations.

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The programme began with a welcome address by Prof (Dr) Alok Kumar, Registrar, HPNLU, Shimla, followed by the Independence Day address delivered by Prof (Dr) Priti Saxena, Vice-Chancellor. She emphasised the importance of constitutional values, national unity, responsible citizenship and the role of youth in nation-building.

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The flag-hoisting ceremony was followed by the singing of the National Anthem. The spirit of patriotism was further strengthened through the collective rendition of “Vande Mataram” and a vibrant patriotic and cultural presentation by the students. The programme concluded with the distribution of sweets.

Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, Justice Sushil Kukreja, Justice Virender Singh, Justice Ranjan Sharma, Justice Bipin Chander Negi, Justice Rakesh Kainthla, Justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj and Justice Romesh Verma were also present during the event.

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Representing the Forest Department, Dr Sanjay Sood, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF), Government of Himachal Pradesh, participated in the plantation initiative and encouraged environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.

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