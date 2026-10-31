Equal access to quality eye care must reach remote areas: Himachal Governor Kavinder Gupta

Governor Kavinder Gupta on Friday said the Centre’s healthcare initiatives were transforming India’s healthcare landscape. He was speaking at the 38th annual conference of the North Zone Ophthalmological Society (NZOS) and the annual meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Ophthalmological Society at Palampur in Kangra district. He said the transformation was not merely about expanding medical facilities but about ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare and placing citizens’ well-being at the centre of development.

Gupta said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre had introduced several landmark initiatives to make quality healthcare more accessible, affordable and inclusive. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure, wider health insurance coverage, strengthening of primary healthcare and integration of digital technologies had significantly improved healthcare delivery, particularly in rural and underserved areas, he added.

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Highlighting the geographical challenges in Himachal Pradesh, the Governor said difficult terrain, long distances, limited transport and inadequate access to specialist doctors often made it hard to deliver advanced healthcare to remote areas. He called for coordinated efforts among government health institutions, private healthcare organisations, specialist medical societies and service organisations to strengthen ophthalmic services in far-flung areas. No person’s economic circumstances or geographical limitations, he said, should come in the way of quality eye care.

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He said initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission were playing a significant role in strengthening the healthcare ecosystem and extending affordable services to the last mile. He also highlighted the extension of Ayushman Bharat coverage to senior citizens aged 70 and above as an important step towards safeguarding their health, dignity and well-being.

The addition of 320 postgraduate medical seats in Himachal Pradesh, backed by a Central allocation of Rs 415 crore, would strengthen medical education, increase the availability of specialist doctors and further improve healthcare services in the state, the Governor said.