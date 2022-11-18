Erratic power supply irks Mandi residents

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 17

Erratic power supply in morning hours for the past two days has irked the residents of Tungal colony on Jail road area here.

Students and employees, who have to move out of their residence in morning hours to attend the duty in office or join the classes in schools, were the worst sufferers.

Mast Ram, a resident of Tungal colony, said that “due to disruption in power supply in the morning hours we are facing huge inconvenience because there is total dependency on power to warm water to take bath.

The students are also facing similar problems. The HP State Electricity Board authorities should fix the problem permanently to ensure smooth power supply.”

Aditya Rana, Junior Engineer of HP State Electricity Board, said, “A fault cropped up yesterday in the power line, which disrupted the power supply for some time in the morning hours. Today morning, the cable supplying power to Tungal colony caught fire, which disrupted the power supply for some time. We have replaced the damaged cable to ensure smooth power supply to the people of the area.”