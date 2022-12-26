Erratic power supply irks residents

Following scheduled cuts for maintenance ahead of winters, electricity supply is still not regular. The power keeps going anytime during the day for varying intervals. The temperatures are already low, so the electricity department should ensure there are no power outages. Mamta, Shimla

Public toilets locked

Public toilets in Jangla town of Rohru district are locked for the reason best known the local panchayat. Due to this, people have to urinate in the open. Apart from causing embarrassment to people, it is creating unhygienic conditions all around. The public toilets should be open to public at the earliest. Pradeep, Rohru

No road, people face inconvenience

Students have to walk around 10 km to reach their schools from Juri, Guwadi and Maura village in Chamba district. On the way, they have to cross a dense forest. Parents too feel scared to send their children alone because of the bears in the forest. Also, people face a lot of inconvenience when someone falls sick as reaching hospitals is not an easy task. The work to build a road had started here in 2002 but it was stopped midway. It should begin soon so that people don’t face any inconvenience. Sunny, Chamba

