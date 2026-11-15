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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Erratic weather, change in rain & snow patterns hit production of dry fruits in Kinnaur

Erratic weather, change in rain & snow patterns hit production of dry fruits in Kinnaur

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:53 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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The price of chilgoza (pine nut) this year have shot up to Rs 2,000 per kg as compared to Rs 1,600 per kg in 2025. iStock
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Erratic weather conditions have impacted the overall production of popular dry fruits in Kinnaur district over the past few years. As per the locals, the district over the past few years has been witnessing erratic weather conditions, with change in snowfall and rain patterns along with a rise in temperatures.

Kinnaur is situated between 1,500 metres and 6,000 metres and is known for the production of a variety of dry fruits such as chilgozas (pine nuts), walnuts, almonds, dry apricots, which are high in demand, especially during the International Lavi Fair at Rampur in Shimla.

Apricots in Kinnaur are grown on 357 hectares, walnuts on 198 hectares, almonds on 932 hectares, while chilgozas are grown naturally in forests on about 2,844 hectares. In 2025, the district had produced around 365 metric tonnes of apricots, 213 MT of almonds, 91 MT of walnuts and around 150 MT of chigozas. As per locals, the total production this year is lower than last year.

The locals attributed change in weather conditions to the construction of hydroelectric power projects in the district in the past few years.They claim that the projects have affected the weather cycle, besides causing substantial damage to the environment.

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They say that this year, the fruits have suffered considerable damage during the flowering season due to inconsistent weather, resulting in far less production of traditional dry fruits as compared to previous years.

However, the fall in the production of dry fruits has also led to a surge in their rates. As per the locals, the price of chilgoza this year have shot up to Rs 2,000 per kg as compared to Rs 1,600 per kg in 2025. Similarly, the price of walnuts have surged to Rs 3,000 per kg this year as compared to Rs 2,500 per kg in 2025. The price of Kinnaur’s almonds has also reached Rs 1,500 per kg this year, while they were sold for Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,400 per kg in 2025.

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