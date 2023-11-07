Erring contractors won't be allotted projects: Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 6

Contractors, who have not been able to complete the road construction works in the first two phases of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) scheme till now, won’t be entertained in the third phase of the scheme, said Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh while addressing mediapersons here on Monday.

The minister added, “It has been observed that the works of roads under first two phases of the PMGSY, which had been going on for past many years, have not been completed. Taking a strong view of the matter as an administrative decision, I have decided that the contractors, who have not completed the road work under the scheme, will not be allotted work in the third phase.”

Singh said that a review meeting with senior officials of the department was conducted recently and necessary instructions issued that the work of all road and bridges, which have been lying pending for a long time, be expedited and completed at the earliest.

He said, “Moreover, if ongoing road projects were not completed within the stipulated time frame, we will impose 5 per cent penalty on the contractor. Price escalation of projects with passage of time is a serious concern and it causes losses to the government. We want to complete roads on time by ensuring the quality. Apart from that despite being announced by the Central Government, the funds for several road projects have not been received till now.”

