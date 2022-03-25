Errors in Class XI chemistry paper in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 24

Neeraj Kumar, lecturer of chemistry in a private school, pointed out errors in the question paper of Class XI, set by the HP Board of School Education today.

He said the question paper was not set as per the blueprint given on the HP board website. In question number 21, chemical equation is not correct. C=C bond enthalpy is not given.

In question number 27(c), chemical equation is wrong. In question number 30, option C and D parts are from Class XII syllabus. Question number 31 (a), incorrect statement (Ethyne is given instead of ethane).—