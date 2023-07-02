Even as Cong weighs its options, Vikramaditya Singh supports Uniform Civil Code

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 1

Even as the Congress is yet to take a call on its stand on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh has openly come out in support of the BJP on the issue.

Interestingly, Vikramaditya, the youngest minister in the Sukhu cabinet and son of former CM Virbhadra Singh, has said that the BJP must go ahead with its plans on the UCC. As and when the UCC is introduced, the Congress would extend its full support, he said.

“The Congress believes in unity and integrity of the nation and as and when the UCC is brought, it will fully support it,” he remarked.

In the same breath, however, he said whenever elections were round the corner, the BJP and the Union Government would try to divert attention of the people from burning issues by raising some contentious issues.

“However, what is most unfortunate is that the PM and the Centre are silent on the ever-worsening situation in Manipur, which is nothing short of a civil war,” he said. No concrete action had been taken by the Centre to defuse the situation in Manipur, he claimed.

“Earlier, the BJP raised the Pulwama issue, Ram Mandir, Article 370, Citizenship Amendment Act to seek votes and now with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, there is a talk of the UCC,” he said. The BJP was not talking about the core issues like inflation, falling GDP and unemployment, he said.

“The BJP is in the habit of raising such contentious issues, but its leaders in Himachal are silent on state not getting support or financial assistance from the Centre. Our borrowing capacity has been reduced by the RBI by Rs 4,000 crore, which will affect the state,” he added.

‘BJP trying to divert attention’