‘Even Kattapa doesn’t share his password…’: Himachal police drive home the point on cyber security, netizens lap it up

Chandigarh, June 9
With cyber security being paramount concern for people and authorities alike amid exponential rise in online transactions, Himachal police have come out with an advise to people in a subtle and humorous way.
Taking the help of none other than an iconic character from Bollywood blockbuster ‘Baahubali’, the police, in a meme, pointed out: “Even Kattapa does not share his password.”
#DontSharePasswords #Kattapa#Bahubali #Prabhas #Passwords #CyberAwareness #HPPolice #SafeInternetBanking pic.twitter.com/0rn1sJ5ygu— Himachal Pradesh Police (@himachalpolice) June 9, 2022
The netizens are all praise for the state police’s creative and unique way to drive home the point.
A Facebook user hailed it as the 'next level meme', while another one termed "Kattapa as an intelligent" man.
The meme goes like: Kattapa —a diehard loyalist of Raajmata — who can even sacrifice his life for her, refuses to part with his netbanking password despite the latter’s insistence.
