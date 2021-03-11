‘Even Kattapa doesn’t share his password…’: Himachal police drive home the point on cyber security, netizens lap it up

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 9

With cyber security being paramount concern for people and authorities alike amid exponential rise in online transactions, Himachal police have come out with an advise to people in a subtle and humorous way.

Taking the help of none other than an iconic character from Bollywood blockbuster ‘Baahubali’, the police, in a meme, pointed out: “Even Kattapa does not share his password.”

The netizens are all praise for the state police’s creative and unique way to drive home the point.

A Facebook user hailed it as the 'next level meme', while another one termed "Kattapa as an intelligent" man.

The meme goes like: Kattapa —a diehard loyalist of Raajmata — who can even sacrifice his life for her, refuses to part with his netbanking password despite the latter’s insistence.