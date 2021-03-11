Events mark World Bicycle Day

Tribune Reporters

Dharamsala, June 3

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on the occasion of World Bicycle Day (June 3) flagged off a cyclothon and an awareness campaign rally at the police ground, here today. The event ended at the Youth Services and Sports Indoor Complex.

Thakur applauded the Dharamsala Smart City authorities and said that the event would help spread awareness on the importance of cycling.

Not only is a bicycle a non-polluting two-wheeler, but it also promotes physical fitness, he said.

In Una, former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal flagged off a cycle rally with about 100 participants from Bangana subdivisional headquarters to Tanoh village in the Kutlehar Assembly segment.

He said, “Bicycle is not only a ‘green’ mode of transportation, but also keeps one physically fit.”

Shimla Smart City, in association with the Shimla Cycling Association, conducted an event on the occasion of World Cycling Day. “The event was open for everyone and age was no bar,” said Ajit Bhardwaj, GM, Shimla Smart City Limited.