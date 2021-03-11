Events mark World Bicycle Day

Tribune Reporters
Dharamsala, June 3
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on the occasion of World Bicycle Day (June 3) flagged off a cyclothon and an awareness campaign rally at the police ground, here today. The event ended at the Youth Services and Sports Indoor Complex.
Thakur applauded the Dharamsala Smart City authorities and said that the event would help spread awareness on the importance of cycling.
Not only is a bicycle a non-polluting two-wheeler, but it also promotes physical fitness, he said.
In Una, former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal flagged off a cycle rally with about 100 participants from Bangana subdivisional headquarters to Tanoh village in the Kutlehar Assembly segment.
He said, “Bicycle is not only a ‘green’ mode of transportation, but also keeps one physically fit.”
Shimla Smart City, in association with the Shimla Cycling Association, conducted an event on the occasion of World Cycling Day. “The event was open for everyone and age was no bar,” said Ajit Bhardwaj, GM, Shimla Smart City Limited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...