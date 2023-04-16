Every dist to get two 'green' panchayats

Solan, April 15
Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh today said that the state government was committed to providing corruption-free, sensitive and accountable governance and strengthening rural economy.
Anirudh was addressing a gathering after unfurling the Tricolour at the historic Thodo Ground here on the occasion of Himachal Day. He took the salute of an impressive parade presented by the contingents of the police, Home Guards, NCC and schoolchildren. He also paid tributes at the Kargil Martyrs Memorial and remembered the first Chief Minister, Dr YS Parmar.
He said, “Two gram panchayats will be developed as green panchayats in every district on a pilot basis. Solar power projects of 500 kW to 1 MW will be set up there. This will generate employment for local youth and also help in making Himachal a green energy state by 2026.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city
Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...
Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University
As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...
CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder
In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...
‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police
Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...
Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA
Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...