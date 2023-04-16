Every dist to get two 'green' panchayats

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 15

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh today said that the state government was committed to providing corruption-free, sensitive and accountable governance and strengthening rural economy.

Anirudh was addressing a gathering after unfurling the Tricolour at the historic Thodo Ground here on the occasion of Himachal Day. He took the salute of an impressive parade presented by the contingents of the police, Home Guards, NCC and schoolchildren. He also paid tributes at the Kargil Martyrs Memorial and remembered the first Chief Minister, Dr YS Parmar.

He said, “Two gram panchayats will be developed as green panchayats in every district on a pilot basis. Solar power projects of 500 kW to 1 MW will be set up there. This will generate employment for local youth and also help in making Himachal a green energy state by 2026.”