Every district to have Astroturf hockey field, says minister

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 1

The Himachal Pradesh Hockey Association will develop Astroturf hockey fields in every district.

Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary, who is also the president of the HP Hockey Association, said this while addressing the annual general meeting of the association here today.

He said the district associations should identify the best locations for the hockey fields. The association was committed to enhancing the facility to refine the potential of hockey players. He said the district associations should organise block and district-level tournaments for all age groups to explore talent in rural areas.

He said hockey is the national game and they requested the education and sports ministers to encourage hockey in schools and colleges. He would request Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to fill posts of physical education teacher in schools and colleges.

Chaudhary said the schedule for the district and state-level hockey tournaments would be announced soon. Dronacharya Awardee hockey player Romesh Pathania, Narender Thakur MLA attended the meeting.