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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Every second counted in rescue of Russian paraglider

Every second counted in rescue of Russian paraglider

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:12 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Dangling nearly 200 feet above the ground, the pilot could have fallen at any moment, making the operation extremely critical.
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For the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), time was the biggest challenge during the dramatic rescue of the Russian paraglider trapped in high-tension wires. Dangling nearly 200 feet above the ground, the pilot could have fallen at any moment, making the operation extremely critical.

“Since the person was alive, every second counted. The team was under tremendous pressure to ensure that he did not fall in its presence. Our men acted swiftly and managed to bring him down safely,” said Arjit Sen Thakur, Senior Superintendent of Police, SDRF.

Although the force had not undertaken a similar rescue of a paraglider trapped in high-voltage wires in recent times, its specialised training for emergencies at heights proved invaluable.

“Our men are trained to carry out rescue operations at heights. We train for different eventualities on ropeways in the state,” Thakur said.

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He said the pilot was fortunate that a large crane was available at the site and a well-equipped SDRF unit was stationed nearby. Had the team been farther away, reaching the spot would have taken considerable time.

The crane proved crucial in accessing the stranded pilot. The rescuers secured him with a rope to prevent him from slipping while being brought onto the crane. Thakur described the operation as a coordinated team effort.

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