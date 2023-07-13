Eviction notices to 21 Kasauli shopkeepers

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 12

The Kasauli-based Estate Office of the Indian Army has issued eviction notices to 21 shopkeepers in the Pine Mall, who have illegally encroached upon the defence land by erecting structures.

Classified as A-1 defence land, the encroachers have been directed to vacate the shops within 10 days or else they would be forcefully evicted. The notices issued on July 10 have mentioned the area held by each shopkeeper while terming them as encroachers in the records.

The development follows a PIL filed in the HP High Court by a local resident Bhavna, who alleged in the petition that 21 shops have been constructed illegally in the Pine Mall. The area comes under the Indian Army and there no rule to make any construction on this land. The Army officials were unavailable for comments.

#Indian Army #Kasauli #Solan