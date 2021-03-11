Ex-Army officers' reunion begins in Dharamsala

Dharamsala, April 24
The reunion of the Army Short Service Course, SS22 Officers, began here today. It will conclude on April 27.
Brig Ramesh Attri (retd), spokesperson of the Army Short Service Officers Association, said the reunion could not be possible for the last three years due to
Covid pandemic.
This time the shift was from the South to the North on the consensus of all active members. The high traditions of organising this reunion are attributed to the hard work of Brigadier Albert Pakinathan and Capt B N Yadav.
This course SS 22 has the credit of having three decorated soldiers, Col Vijay Mahajan, Yuddh Seva Medal, Col Bahadur Singh Bisht, Shaurya Chakra and Col Vijay Kumar, Sena Medal and VSM. The first course get-together was organised in Goa in 2016.
