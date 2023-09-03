Ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur accuses Congress of vendetta

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 2

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today accused the state government of acting with political vendetta and allegedly excluding 140 colleges from the jurisdiction of Sardar Patel University, Mandi.

Thakur, while addressing mediapersons here, said that after ordering the closure of over 1,000 institutions opened by the previous BJP regime, the Sukhu regime is continuing with the negative trend.

On the one hand, the government is making a hue and cry about the state facing acute financial crisis and on the other hand, it is making political appointments like that of Advisers to the CM, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS), and Parliamentary Secretaries (PS).

“The government plans to take a loan of Rs 500 crore, while there is no check on wasteful expenditure and political appointments,” he said.

The former CM said the state government had failed to handle the crisis, arising out of unprecedented rainfall. “There is no consistency in the statements being made by the CM, ministers and officials with conflicting figures on losses,” he said.

Thakur said the government had failed to restore roads. “While BJP workers are willing to provide their JCB machines free of cost for opening the roads, a young minister is ordering that only the JCBs belonging to Congress men should be engaged for the restoration work,” he alleged.

