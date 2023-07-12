Ex-CM alleges discrimination in relief work

Mandi, July 11
Leader of Opposition and former CM Jai Ram Thakur today alleged that the state government was discriminating with the people even at the time of a disaster. He said this after inspecting the flood-affected Thunag market under the Seraj Assembly constituency in Mandi district, his home constituency.
“Half of the Thunag market has been destroyed. Many people have taken shelter at their relatives’ houses, but no responsible official of the administration has visited the spot so far,” he said.
“Boong, Rail Chowk Panchayat, Janjehli’s Retion, Kadwad, Bhatki and Vyod are still at risk due to rain in the Seraj Assembly constituency. All these areas are sinking,” he said.
“Over 1,000 persons have been displaced in Seraj, but no one has come to inquire about their condition,” he said. He said the relief and rescue work should be done on a war footing, so that essentials could be provided to the flood-affected people. At the time of such a disaster, help should be provided to the people without any discrimination, he said.
