Ex-CM demands probe by NIA

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 15

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said that the National Investigating Agency (NIA) should be asked to probe the gruesome murder of a youth at Salooni village in Chamba district.

Thakur, while addressing mediapersons here, expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and inept handling of the case by the police. He alleged that some leaders belonging to the ruling party were trying to hush up the case by terming it as a matter between two individuals.

Thakur said, “Though an SIT has been constituted, we demand that the probe be handed over to the NIA, as there can be some big disclosures in the murder case.”

He said, “Manohar was missing from Bharuli village in the Salooni area of Chamba for the past few days and later his body was found, cut into eight pieces and stuffed into a sack. The incident has led to tension in the area and cannot be treated as an ordinary crime.”