Ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur: Centre has released Rs 190 crore relief

Shimla, August 8
Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today claimed that the Central Government had released the third installment of disaster relief of Rs 190 crore to the state.
“The Central Government released Rs 190 crore for disaster relief yesterday. It had already released Rs 364 crore to the state. The Central Government stands with the state in these difficult times and is providing all possible help. It has so far provided a direct assistance of about Rs 1,000 crore to the state,” he said.
He said that right from the time the disaster occurred, the Central Government had made serious efforts to help Himachal Pradesh. “Every necessary resource was immediately made available for the relief and rescue work after the disaster. Thousands of people were rescued by running hundreds of relief and rescue missions,” he claimed.
