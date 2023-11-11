Ex-CM lauds Supreme Court’s refusal to transfer CPS case

PTI

Shimla, November 10

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today lauded the Supreme Court’s refusal to transfer the case related to the appointment of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPSs) from the HP High Court to itself.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had appointed Sunder Thakur, Mohan Lal Brakta, Ram Kumar, Sanjay Awasthi, Ashish Butail and Kishori Lal, as CPSs on February 8.

In a statement issued here, the former Chief Minister alleged that the Congress government filed a plea in the Supreme Court only to prolong the matter.

#Jai Ram Thakur #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu #Supreme Court