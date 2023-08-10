Ex-CM misleading people on aid from Centre: Govt

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 9

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh said today that Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur’s claims that the Central Government had released an interim relief amount were false. The Central Government had not released even the first installment of interim relief so far. “Jai Ram Thakur should not mislead people. Instead of playing politics, he should help the state in getting financial assistance from the Centre,” they said.

Thakur had claimed yesterday that the Central Government had released the third installment of Rs 190 crore for disaster relief. The ministers said that of the Rs 315 crore relief amount, which was stuck for the past few years due to audit objections, the Central Government had released Rs 189 crore. “These audit objections were removed due to the efforts of the state government but the Central Government was yet to release the balance amount,” they said.

