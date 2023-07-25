Ex-CM responsible for rain disaster at Thunag: Congress

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 24

Congress general secretary Chet Ram Thakur has alleged that former Chief Minister Jai Ram is responsible for the rain disaster at the Thunag market in the Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi district.

Chet Ram said, “During the BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur, roads were constructed in the area without forest clearance. Forest trees were cut and dumped illegally in the region. On July 9 this year, logs in large numbers along with muck flowed down with flashfloods to the Thunag market, damaging shops and houses. Over 80 families were affected by the rain disaster.

#BJP #Congress #Jai Ram Thakur #Mandi