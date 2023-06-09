Ex-CM reviews June 14 rally preparations

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 8

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today reviewed preparations for the proposed rally in Kullu district on June 14 at a meeting with party workers and office-bearers her. BJP national president JP Nadda would adddress the rally to gear up party workers for the Lok Sabha elections.

Thakur took feedback regarding the preparations for the rally from all workers and office-bearers at the block level. He held a meeting with the party MLAs of Mandi district and also held discussions about the preparations for the rally as well as other important issues.

BJP MLAs Rakesh Jamwal, Vinod Kumar, Anil Sharma, Inder Singh Gandhi, Prakash Rana, Puran Chand Thakur, Dilip Thakur and Deep Raj and district president Ranveer Sen attended the meeting.

Thakur said workers from all blocks of the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency would participate in the rally. To make the rally a success, responsibilities had been assigned to all party office-bearers at the block and booth levels.