Ex-CM says Centre gave Rs 364 cr, can't say nothing given

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 16

Reiterating that the Centre was offering full cooperation to the state to recover from the disaster, former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the Centre sent NDRF teams, Army and helicopters for rescue operations immediately after the disaster struck. “And within a week of the disaster, the Centre has released Rs 364 crore in two instalments under disaster relief. Soon, the third instalment will also come,” said Thakur.

“Besides, teams from the Centre are coming to assess the damage. The Centre prepares relief plan on the basis of the assessed damage. In view of this, it is really shameful and unfortunate on the part of the Chief Minister to say that no financial assistance has been received from the Centre,” he said.

#Jai Ram Thakur #Shimla