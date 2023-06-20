Ex gratia up for kin of HRTC staffers dying on duty

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 19

The Board of Directors of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has decided to release 3 per cent dearness allowance with immediate effect.

At a meeting here today, the board also decided to raise the ex gratia for the families of HRTC employees dying while on duty. In case of regular employees, the amount has been raised from Rs 55,000 to Rs 1.50 lakh, while the kin of any such contractual employee will be entitled to Rs 1 lakh.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who is also the Transport Minister, said the government was planning to buy 556 new buses for the HRTC. “While 196 buses have already been bought, the remaining 360 will also be added to the fleet soon,” he added.

He said 225 electric buses would also be added to the fleet shortly. The government was also working on setting up charging stations for electric buses at various places in the state.