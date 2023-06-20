Ex gratia up for kin of HRTC staffers dying on duty

Shimla, June 19
The Board of Directors of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has decided to release 3 per cent dearness allowance with immediate effect.
At a meeting here today, the board also decided to raise the ex gratia for the families of HRTC employees dying while on duty. In case of regular employees, the amount has been raised from Rs 55,000 to Rs 1.50 lakh, while the kin of any such contractual employee will be entitled to Rs 1 lakh.
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who is also the Transport Minister, said the government was planning to buy 556 new buses for the HRTC. “While 196 buses have already been bought, the remaining 360 will also be added to the fleet soon,” he added.
He said 225 electric buses would also be added to the fleet shortly. The government was also working on setting up charging stations for electric buses at various places in the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM leaves for US, says ‘together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges’
Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...
Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar
Says attending the event has given him energy and strength
Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police
A process is on to register an FIR in this connection at Kru...
This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name; here is how he got exposed
he authorities said that nearly 449 medical facilities in an...