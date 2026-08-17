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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Ex-incharge of police orchestra booked

Ex-incharge of police orchestra booked

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:20 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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The former incharge of Harmony of the Pines, the famous Himachal Pradesh Police orchestra, has been booked for allegedly misrepresenting facts and deceiving the police department by submitting a sponsorship letter from a private university to obtain permission for a foreign trip in 2025 to attend an event.

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According to a complaint filed by Ramesh Kumar, Head Clerk at the 1st Himachal Pradesh Armed Police (HPAP), Junga, Inspector Vijay Kumar, who was then posted as incharge of the orchestra at Junga, had applied in April 2025 for permission to visit London, United Kingdom, to attend a panel discussion titled “Charting the Course to Viksit Bharat 2047” at the House of Lords.

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As he was required to obtain prior permission from the competent authority for the visit, he was required to make complete, correct and truthful disclosures regarding the purpose of the trip, its sponsorship and the financial arrangements.

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It was alleged that Kumar, in the prescribed application submitted for obtaining permission, stated that Arni University, Kathgarh (Indora), Kangra district, would bear the expenses related to his travel, accommodation and other incidental costs. He also submitted a letter issued by the university stating that it would bear his travel expenses and make residential arrangements for his visit.

On May 8, 2025, Kumar also submitted a written clarification stating that he had not requested any financial assistance from the university and that the decision to bear the expenses had been taken independently by the university management. He was granted permission by the police to undertake the visit on the same day.

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However, during subsequent verification, the police found that the university had not borne the expenses. Instead, Kumar and his wife had made payments to a travel agency from their personal accounts.

Furthermore, on August 12, 2026, the Registrar of Arni University clarified that no financial assistance for the foreign visit had actually been sanctioned, approved or disbursed by the university. It was also found that Kumar had not contacted the university to make any arrangements concerning his travel, accommodation or reimbursement of expenses.

It is further alleged that, after returning from the visit, Kumar did not inform the department that he and his wife had borne the expenses themselves.

Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh confirmed the report and said a case had been registered against the accused under Sections 318(4), 336(3), 340 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Further investigation is underway.

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