Ex-Mayor alleges illegal charging of market fee

Shimla, September 13
Sanjay Chauhan, former mayor of Shimla, has complained that market fee has been charged illegally from the vehicles carrying his apple at APMC barrier in Neripul.
As per the APMC rules, market fee can’t be charged from the grower at these barriers if he is sending his own produce to the mandis inside or outside the state. The marketing fee can be charged only if some buyer has already bought the apple from the grower and is transporting it elsewhere.
Chauhan further alleged it was not an isolated case. “Illegal charging and not giving any slip is causing a loss to the APMC as well,” said Chauhan.
