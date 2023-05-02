Ex-Mayor’s son booked for carrying liquor

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 1

The police have booked one person for allegedly carrying liquor in his vehicle late evening on Sunday. The man Tarun Thakur has been booked for violation of model code of conduct and the Excise Act. Investigation in the matter is on.

The election for Shimla Municipal Corporation is scheduled for May 2 and the model code of conduct came into effect on Sunday evening after which the campaigning for polls ended.

The police have booked the accused under section 39 (1) (a) of Excise act and section 188 of the IPC and started investigation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Sanjeev Gandhi said, “The police have registered an FIR against Tarun Thakur. The vehicle was also impounded from which four bottles of liquor were recovered. He has been booked under relevant sections of Excise Act and for violation of model code of conduct. We are further investigating the matter.”

A high drama was witnessed at the spot when Congress workers present there raised slogans and alleged that the accused was trying to influence the election by distributing liquor and must be booked for violation of the model code of conduct.

The police took the accused to police station and kept him there till late night. The incident took place at Sanjauli area. As per information, the accused is said to be son of former Mayor of Shimla Satya Kaundal.

When contacted, Kaundal said, “Tarun had gone to drop one of our relatives. While returning home, he was surrounded by some people who manhandled him. The police reached at the spot and saved him. Meanwhile, these miscreants put liquor in his car. It is a conspiracy against us and he has been falsely implicated in the matter ahead of the election. We demand an inquiry into the incident. We have also given complaint against these people to the police. My son is innocent, I request Chief Minister to intervene in the matter and provide justice to us.”