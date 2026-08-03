Ex-minister accuses Cong govt of misusing state machinery

Senior BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh minister Bikram Singh Thakur on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, accusing it of pursuing political vendetta by targeting BJP leaders while ignoring alleged corruption and governance failures within its own ranks.

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Addressing a press conference, Thakur claimed the government was misusing the police and administrative machinery to harass opposition leaders instead of taking action against those allegedly involved in corruption. Former Vidhan Sabha Speaker and Sulah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar was also present.

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Referring to recent FIRs registered against BJP leaders, Thakur questioned what he described as the government’s selective approach and asked why similar action had not been taken against those allegedly involved in irregularities in transfers and postings, illegal felling of trees, cooperative bank scams and financial irregularities in various government departments.

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He alleged that corruption had become rampant in departments such as the Public Works Department and the Jal Shakti Department, claiming that tenders were being awarded after works had already been completed.

The former minister also questioned the government’s handling of alleged scams in cooperative banks and demanded action against those responsible. He further alleged that incidents such as rave parties and other law-and-order failures reflected the government’s misplaced priorities, accusing it of focusing more on targeting political opponents than on maintaining public safety.

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Claiming that the law-and-order situation in Himachal Pradesh had deteriorated, Thakur alleged that crimes, including murders, shootings and offences against women, were on the rise while the government’s response remained inadequate. He also referred to remarks reportedly made by Congress in-charge Rajani Patil, claiming they reflected growing factionalism and internal discord within the ruling party.

Announcing the BJP’s future strategy, Thakur said the party was preparing a comprehensive charge sheet, supported by documentary evidence, detailing alleged corruption and misuse of power by the Congress government. He said the BJP would launch a statewide campaign to take the charge sheet to every village and expose the government both inside and outside the Assembly.

Thakur also appealed to government officials to discharge their duties without political pressure and uphold the rule of law. Expressing confidence ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, he said the people of Himachal Pradesh would reject the Congress government and return the BJP to power with a clear majority. He added that the BJP’s allegations would be backed by evidence when the proposed charge sheet is released.