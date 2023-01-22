Ex-minister hit by scooter, hurt

Shimla, January 21
Former Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj sustained injuries on the head and face after he was hit by a scooter near his residence here this evening.
He was taken to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, where doctors have kept him under observation. According to doctors, his CT scan reports are normal and he is out of danger.
