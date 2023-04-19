Ex-minister joins candidates filing papers for MC elections

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, April 18

Even as the BJP has deputed several former ministers and MLAs (both current and former) to help the party regain control of the Shimla Municipal Corporation, former Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj appeared most active and enthusiastic during the nominations.

The former minister accompanied the candidates from the wards falling in Shimla Urban and Kasumpti Assembly constituencies on both days as they filed their nomination papers.

Such involvement is, of course, expected of a senior party leader. In Bhardwaj’s case, the initiative is a little surprising as he was shifted from Shimla Urban seat to Kasumpti Assembly constituency at the eleventh hour for the Assembly elections a few months back.

Asked whether he held any grudge against the party for the decision, Bhardwaj replied, “I am among the founding members of the party. These things happen. I can possibly have some grudge against individuals but not against the party.”

“Also, I have been an MLA from Shimla several times and fought the election from Kasumpti as well. All these candidates and many others have worked for me. So when they are contesting, I am duty-bound to support them wholeheartedly,” said Bhardwaj.

Satya Kaundal, former Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation, said Bhardwaj accompanied all candidates whoever requested him to join them for filing nomination. “Not only is he boosting our morale with his presence during the nominations, he played a vital role in backing the candidates who could win the elections,” said Kaundal.