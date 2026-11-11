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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Ex-minister questions CM over steps taken to secure Himachal’s BBMB rights

Ex-minister questions CM over steps taken to secure Himachal’s BBMB rights

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:35 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Former ministerand BJP MLA Bikram Thakur addressing the media persons in Shimla on Tuesday.
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Former Industries Minister Bikram Thakur on Tuesday asked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to explain what specific legal initiatives his government had taken in the past four years that contributed to the state securing its legitimate rights in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) power projects.

Bikram Thakur, while addressing a press conference in Shimla, said that the struggle to secure state’s legitimate rights did not begin under the present government. “Former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar had initiated this historic struggle in 1977 and through his efforts, Himachal Pradesh secured 15 MW of electricity from the BBMB. The struggle was further strengthened during the tenure of former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal,” he added.

He said that the Supreme Court’s decision was the outcome of decades of legal proceedings and sustained institutional efforts. He added that Sukhu should acknowledge the contributions of previous governments and leaders instead of attempting to mislead the public by seeking credit for the victory in the Supreme Court. “A decision resulting from a long judicial process cannot simply be presented as the personal achievement of one individual,” he added.

Bikram Thakur also asked the Chief Minister to disclose how many MoUs for new hydroelectric power projects had been signed in the past four years, how many projects had actually been implemented and what financial benefits they had generated for the state. He questioned Sukhu how many major industrial units had been established in the state and how many employment opportunities had been created for the youth.

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He demanded clarity regarding the current status of investigation into the Vimal Negi case, the role of the officials concerned and the steps taken to establish accountability.

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