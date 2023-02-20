Ex-MLA offers to adopt 5-year-old burn victim

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, February 19

A day after a woman was detained for allegedly throwing boiling water on her stepdaughter at Bassa village of the Luharpura panchayat here, former local MLA Rakesh Pathania today offered to adopt the five-year-old girl.

The former minister said if the police allowed him to adopt her, he would bear all her expenses. He said he would educate the girl and make her self-reliant.

Talking to mediapersons today, he said it was a shocking and inhumane incident. “It’s also unfortunate that some locals were trying to hush up the matter to save the accused woman, who, after burning her stepdaughter with boiling water, had left her in the forest,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police have clarified that the accused woman was yet to be arrested and had been detained only for preliminary investigation.

She can be arrested only after receiving the final report of medical legal case from the doctor who had conducted the victim’s medical examination. Today, the police recorded the statements of some persons.