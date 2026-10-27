Ex-MLA’s son booked for using forged transit passes to supply mining material for highway bridges

In an alarming revelation, the Nalagarh police have registered an FIR against Anchit Thakur, son of former MLA KL Thakur, for allegedly using forged/fake M-forms and transit passes to transport mining material to a private firm engaged in constructing six bridges on NH-105.

An RTI activist, Mohan Lal Sharma, had lodged a complaint with the DGP about the use of forged M-forms/transit passes by Thakur Rohani Stone Crusher for supplying mining material for the construction of six bridges on NH-105 by M/s Ganpati Bharat Private Limited.

Advertisement

“A subsequent inquiry conducted by DSP, Parwanoo, Anil Sharma on the instructions of the DGP led to registration of an FIR on October 24 under Sections 318(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2) and 61(2) of the BNS for cheating, forgery, fraudulent or dishonest use of forged documents and criminal conspiracy against Anchit Thakur, son of former BJP MLA K L Thakur, M/s Ganpati Builders Private Limited and other unidentified persons involved in the alleged preparation, procurement, supply or knowing use of forged transit forms,” confirmed SP, Baddi, Vinod Dhiman.

Advertisement

Running account bills of various dates spanning a considerable period indicated repeated use of allegedly forged mineral-transport documents for transporting a substantial quantity of crusher material from Thakur Ruhani Stone Crusher.

Sharma alleged that 2,418 forged forms were generated, which deprived the state of its due royalty worth crores, and demanded imposition of due penalty to recover the state’s dues.

Advertisement

The inquiry record further indicates that Anchit Thakur was managing and exercising control over Thakur Ruhani Stone Crusher during the relevant period. Although the lease had earlier stood in the name of late Roshni Devi, it was formally transferred later.

The inquiry has also raised questions over the role of mining department officials entrusted with the task of verifying the forms. The report noted, “Despite the presence of standard operating procedures for verifying transit passes for receiving mineral material at the work site, verification, where undertaken, was largely random and proper contemporaneous verification records were not maintained.”

The continued acceptance and certification of a substantial number of documents subsequently verified as forged indicate serious deficiencies in scrutiny, with possible complicity of the officials concerned.

Verification conducted by Mining Department revealed that a substantial number of the ‘M’ forms/transit passes used for supplying material were fake/forged.

Nalagarh MLA Hardeep Bawa, who addressed mediapersons along with Sharma at Nalagarh, decried the modus operandi used by KL Thakur’s family to evade government dues and said it had exposed his activities threadbare.

KL Thakur, however, termed the registration as an act of political vendetta and said his family was being unduly targeted. He claimed the case was registered on the basis of false allegations and demanded an enquiry into the benami properties owned by Bawa.