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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Ex-MLA’s son booked over ‘forged’ mining transit passes; inquiry flags 2,418 fake forms

Ex-MLA’s son booked over ‘forged’ mining transit passes; inquiry flags 2,418 fake forms

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:10 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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MLA Hardeep Bawa (right) and RTI activist Mohan Lal Sharma address the media.
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The Nalagarh police have registered an FIR against Anchit Thakur, son of former BJP MLA KL Thakur, for the alleged use of forged M-forms and transit passes to transport mining material for the construction of six bridges on National Highway-105.

The case follows a complaint by RTI activist Mohan Lal Sharma to the Director General of Police (DGP), alleging that Thakur Ruhani Stone Crusher used forged documents to supply construction material to M/s Ganpati Bharat Private Limited.

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Confirming the registration of the FIR on October 24, Baddi SP Vinod Dhiman said a subsequent inquiry conducted by Parwanoo DSP Anil Sharma, on the DGP’s directions, led to the police action.

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The FIR has been registered under Sections 318(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to cheating, forgery, use of forged documents and criminal conspiracy. Besides Anchit Thakur and Ganpati Bharat Private Limited, unidentified persons allegedly involved in preparing, procuring, supplying or knowingly using the forged transit passes have also been named.

According to the inquiry record, running account bills covering an extended period indicate the repeated use of allegedly forged mineral-transport documents to move substantial quantities of crusher material from Thakur Ruhani Stone Crusher.

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Sharma alleged that 2,418 forged forms had been generated, resulting in a loss of royalty worth crores of rupees to the state exchequer. He has demanded recovery of the dues and imposition of the prescribed penalties.

The inquiry also indicated that Anchit Thakur was managing and exercising control over the stone crusher during the relevant period. The mining lease had earlier been held in the name of late Roshni Devi before being formally transferred.

The report flagged lapses in the Mining Department’s verification process, noting that despite standard operating procedures for checking transit passes at construction sites, verification was largely random and contemporaneous records were not properly maintained. The continued acceptance of documents subsequently found to be forged raised concerns over serious scrutiny failures and possible official complicity.

Nalagarh MLA Hardeep Bawa, who addressed mediapersons alongside Sharma, alleged that the case exposed modus operandi to evade government dues. KL Thakur, however, termed the FIR an act of political vendetta, alleging that his family was being targeted on the basis of false claims. He also demanded an inquiry into alleged benami properties owned by Bawa.

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