Ex-postal officer turns waste land into herbal garden in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 31

A retired postal officer Krishna Thakur has turned a waste land close to the Beas river at Bheuli under Mandi Municipal Corporation area into greenland by planting herbal and deodar plants.

The land was being used as a dumping yard by the area residents. But with Krishna’s efforts, this place is now known as vyas vatika, due to the availability of a variety of herbal and other plants.

Krishna said, “Distressed with the gradual degradation of environment, in 2014 I decided to plant saplings of herbal and deodar plants in this waste land. Around 200 plants of different varieties such as ashwagandha, neem, herdbeda, guava, mango, banyan, deodar and others were planted.”

“After seven years, now the entire waste land has turned into green land,” she stated.

Impressed with her dedication towards conservation of nature, Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur had directed the department to provide water connection close to vyas vatika to ensure proper irrigation of the plants.

Krishna’s work was recognised by the Forest Department as well as the MC authorities. Virender Bhatt, Vice-Chairperson of Mandi MC, said Krishna had become a source of inspiration to others on conserving nature.

#Environment