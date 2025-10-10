DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Ex-RAW chief Dulat calls for ‘warm handshake’ with Pakistan at Khushwant Singh LitFest

Ex-RAW chief Dulat calls for ‘warm handshake’ with Pakistan at Khushwant Singh LitFest

On the recent tension between India and Pakistan on the cricket field, AS Dulat said the dignity of the game must be upheld

article_Author
PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 09:53 PM Oct 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief AS Dulat. File
Advertisement

The 14th Khushwant Singh Literary Festival began in Himachal Pradesh’s Kasauli on Friday with a call for a “warm handshake” with Pakistan from former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief AS Dulat, who also cautioned against a Gen Z “turmoil” taking shape in the country.

Advertisement

Recollecting Khushwant Singh’s famous novel ‘Train to Pakistan’, Dulat underscored the necessity for a dialogue between India and Pakistan, and asserted that there should be a “warm handshake”, whether on the cricket field or the diplomatic table, between the two sides.

Advertisement

“India and Pakistan have had strained relations for quite some time. But whenever there was a rise in militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, cross-border dialogues helped minimise the threat,” Dulat said, recalling that even after the Kargil conflict in 1999, then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee invited General Pervez Musharraf for talks in Agra.

Advertisement

“Vajpayee was well aware that Musharraf was the chief of Pakistan Army and the mastermind of the Kargil intrusion, but he believed that cross-border talks must go on,” Dulat said.

On the recent tension between India and Pakistan on the cricket field, Dulat said the dignity of the game must be upheld.

Advertisement

“If you don’t want to play with Pakistan, don’t play. But if you are playing a match, handshakes should not be an issue”, he said.

Referring to Gen Z, Dulat said although it looks like a weak possibility at this stage, the recent uproar in Ladakh was a warning sign for the country.

The Khushwant Singh Literary Festival is being held from October 10-12 on the theme ‘The Voices of Tomorrow: Navigating the Future Through Words’.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts