Ex-servicemen delegation from Himachal to meet Central Pay Commission members on Sept 18

A four-member delegation of ex-servicemen from the United Front of Ex-Servicemen (JCOs & OR), Himachal Pradesh, will meet the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) panel in Chandigarh on September 18 to raise issues concerning serving defence personnel, veterans and their families.

Captain Jagdish Verma (retd), Chairman of the front, said the delegation would interact with members of the commission during its visit to Chandigarh from September 16 to 18. The panel is scheduled to meet the Centre’s employees, including defence retirees from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, HP, Haryana and Chandigarh.

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The front has already submitted an online memorandum containing 25 demands through the 8th CPC portal. Key issues include anomalies in One Rank One Pension (OROP), equalisation of Military Service Pay (MSP), disability and widow pensions, the proposed National Sainik Commission, the fitment factor and other pay and pension-related matters.

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Verma said the organisation had approached Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, Chairperson, 8th CPC, seeking an opportunity to directly present its concerns before the visiting panel. The request has been accepted and the delegation has been permitted to meet the commission members at 12.30 pm on September 18.

The delegation will present the 25-point memorandum, with particular emphasis on concerns affecting Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and Other Ranks (OR), pay parity, pension anomalies, disability benefits and family pensions.