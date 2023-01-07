Ex-servicemen duped of Rs 14L on bank job promise

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 6

The Paonta Sahib police have arrested a Saharanpur resident, Sanjay Sharma (39), for allegedly duping an ex-serviceman of Rs 14 lakh in lieu of providing him a supervisor’s job in the ICICI Bank.

DSP Ramakant Thakur said an FIR was lodged on November 27 by one Naresh Kumar (45). Sanjay was arrested at Paonta Sahib last evening.

The DSP said Sanjay was a truck driver whose account was used by a co-accused to dupe the victim. The police are tracing the other members.

The victim, who hails from Kishenkot village and had retired from the Army in 2020, had received a phone call and the caller identified himself as an HR official of the ICICI Bank. He was informed that the supervisor’s job was available in the bank’s Nahan branch. He was asked to send his PAN, Aadhaar and educational qualification details to a Mumbai address and pay several instalments for the verification and completion of the file. He was told that the money would be refunded with the first salary.

A case under Section 420, IPC has been registered.