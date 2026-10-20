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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Ex-servicemen front seeks district status for Sarkaghat

Ex-servicemen front seeks district status for Sarkaghat

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:57 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Capt Jagdish Verma (retd), chairman of the United Front of Ex-Servicemen (JCOs & OR), Himachal Pradesh.
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The United Front of Ex-Servicemen (JCOs & OR), Himachal Pradesh, has decided to approach the commission constituted by the state government for the reorganisation of districts and subdivisions to seek the district status for Sarkaghat in Mandi district.

In a joint statement, Capt Jagdish Verma (retd), chairman of the state body, and Capt Ashok Kumar, president of its Sarkaghat unit, said that they would write to the commission Chairman, former High Court judge Justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary, urging him to consider and recommend the creation of Sarkaghat as a district.

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They said that ex-servicemen and residents of Sarkaghat, Baldwara and adjoining areas faced difficulties because of the considerable distance from the Mandi district headquarters. Many areas were located 70 km to 80 km from Mandi, making visits to district offices time-consuming and expensive.

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The leaders said that the proposed district would cover a predominantly hilly and agricultural region comprising around 45 gram panchayats and 300 villages, with a population of nearly two lakh. The area extends towards Kuthera in Bilaspur district and Jahu in Hamirpur district. Limited public transport and inadequate road connectivity had compounded the difficulties faced by residents, they said.

According to the association, barring the Sarkaghat-Ghumarwin expressway, several roads in the region were in a poor condition, while irrigation facilities were limited. In some villages, residents still had to walk more than 3 km to access bus services.

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The leaders also highlighted the difficulties faced by the residents of Sandhol and Dharampur, which are relatively close to Sarkaghat but far from the district headquarters. They said that the distance and inadequate transport facilities affected access to administrative services and the participation of the residents in district-level meetings and development-related activities.

Capt Verma said that the association had submitted representations to the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh two to three years ago, seeking intervention for the creation of Sarkaghat as a district but no concrete action followed.

He said that the last major reorganisation of the state had taken place in 1968, when Dr YS Parmar was Chief Minister. Since then, the region’s population had increased considerably, making a fresh assessment of administrative boundaries necessary, he added.

The association believed that granting the district status to Sarkaghat would accelerate development, improve residents’ access to government offices and reduce the administrative workload at the Mandi district headquarters.

Capt Verma said that a delegation of ex-servicemen would meet the commission Chairman in person to press for their demand.

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