Ex-servicemen observe fast over OROP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 2

Ex-servicemen observed a fast near the DC office here in protest against alleged “anomalies” in the OROP (One Rank, One Pension) scheme. They alleged that changes in the pension rules had resulted in the reduction of their pension.

Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association’s executive member Captain Kishan Lal Thakur said, “Around 1.26 lakh ex-servicemen, 6,000 Veer Naris and 21,000 widows get Army pension. The Centre has not implemented the OROP scheme as per recommendations of the Koshiyari panel. With the implementation of OROP-2 norms, the pension of many Army pensioners has got reduced.”

Association president Pawan Chauhan said, “There is resentment among ex-servicemen against the Centre over OROP-2. Despite several protests, the Central has failed to rectify anomalies. We decided to observe a one-day fast at the district headquarters here. If the anomalies are not rectified, we will launch a massive agitation at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi soon.”

Una: Dozens of ex-servicemen, led by Capt Shakti Chand, sat on a ‘dharna’ at the parking lot of the mini secretariat today, demanding that the OROP provisions have not been properly addressed for the ranks from Sepoy to Junior Commissioned Officers. They also began a chain hunger strike with seven ex-servicemen sitting on a fasting for one day, to be followed by another batch of seven tomorrow.

Capt Shakti Chand said that the district unit of the ex-servicemen was supporting the ongoing nation-wide strike of ex-servicemen at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. He said while the government claimed to have given OROP to the pensioners of the armed forces, the benefits were lopsided in favour of officers, while the other ranks were suffering anomalies.

Capt Shakti Chand said the bulk share of benefits under OROP had been received by officers, while the jawans and JCOs were still without any real benefits. He said the difference between the compensation amount on the death of a soldier and that of an officer was huge and the gap needed to be narrowed since both die while performing their duty towards the nation.

He said there was inadequate provision of compensation even if a soldier is disabled in action, adding that there were many more anomalies as regards pension benefits. He said OROP-2 had been initiated by the ex-servicemen association to correct disparities within different ranks. He said the protest was being held under the banner of the Joint Action Committee of ex-servicemen from all three wings of the armed forces.

Raising slogans, the ex-servicemen said the government should consider their demands sympathetically, failing which the protests will intensify in days to come.