Ex-servicemen of 12 JAK RIF honour comrade with wheelchair

On Independence Day, ex-servicemen and Veer Naris of 12 JAK RIF assembled in Dharamsala to present an automatic wheelchair to their former comrade, Rifleman Rajiv, in recognition of his sacrifice and service to the nation.

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Rajiv was serving with 12 JAK RIF during the devastating October 8, 2005, earthquake, when his unit was deployed at an altitude of 12,500 feet. The post where the soldiers were stationed was completely destroyed, killing 14 personnel. Rajiv was the lone survivor, but suffered complete paralysis in the tragedy.

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The wheelchair was presented to him on August 15 at the residence of Brigadier SC Pathak, former Commanding Officer of 12 JAK RIF, in Dharamsala, in the presence of several ex-servicemen and Veer Naris of the unit.

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Brigadier Pathak said Rajiv had endured extremely difficult circumstances while serving the nation. He said the gesture was not merely an act of assistance, but also a reminder of society’s responsibility to stand by soldiers and their families who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the country.