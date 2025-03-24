Ex-servicemen pay homage to martyrs at Bhoranj

Ex-servicemen and families of martyrs paid tribute to martyrs at a function organised to mark the Martyrdom Day at Bhoranj near here today. Major Ramesh Chandra Verma, district president, All India Ex-Servicemen Welfare Council, said, “The day is celebrated to remember all those warriors, who made supreme sacrifice for the security and safety of the country, including valiant martyr Sardar Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and others like them.”

He said the country got freedom due to the courage of martyrs and now it was responsibility of everyone to infuse patriotism amongst coming generations.

Speaking on the attack on Army officer and his son in Punjab, Major (retd) RC Verma said that the organisation strongly condemned the brutal thrashing of Colonel Pushpendra Singh and his son by the police near Patiala on March 14. He said it was unfortunate and worrying that such incidents with soldiers and ex-soldiers were increasing in the country. He said many such incidents had happened in Mandi district, Sujanpur, Bihar, Jaipur and Odisha, where the police had beaten soldiers and ex-soldiers. He said this was not acceptable. He said all those officers and employees of the Punjab Police involved in this incident should be dismissed from the job with immediate effect.

He said the government should immediately form a high-level committee to take concrete steps to stop such misbehaviour of the police. He said the ex-servicemen organisation demands immediate cognisance of such heinous incidents and strict action against the people responsible for acts. He said inaction of the government would compel Army personnel to act and could increase conflict between the two forces.

Retired officers, including Colonel Vinay and Colonel Sagar, Major Prakash, Hon Subedar Major Dhyan Chand, Hon Captain Balwant, Hon Captain Baldev, Hon Naib Subedar Milap Chand, Subedar Prem Singh (Army Medal) and international coach Vidya Sagar Sharma, present on the occasion.