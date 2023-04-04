Ex-servicemen protest in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 3

Ex-servicemen held a protest march in support of their demands here today. They alleged anomalies in the implementation of the “One Rank, One Pension-II” initiative of the Central Government.

Spokesperson for the ex-servicemen’s body Captain Het Ram (retd) said, “There is a huge anomaly in the implementation of the scheme. While there is a marginal increase in the pension for other ranks, the pension of Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) has been reduced as compared with that given to their counterpart ranks who retired before 2016.”