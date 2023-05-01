Ex-servicemen protest OROP anomalies, submit memo

Mandi, April 30
Members of the United Front of Ex-servicemen carried out a protest march on Sunday alleging anomalies in One Rank One Pension (OROP) II.
They submitted a memorandum of demands to MS Thakur, personal secretary to MP Pratibha Singh, for sending it to the Ministry of Defence.
Captain Jagdish Verma (retd), Chairman, United Front of Ex-servicemen, said a pension table was issued by the Ministry of Defence in which the pension of defence retirees has been lowered from the pension of their counterpart retired before 2016.
“We are demanding implementation of OROP as per the recommendation of the parliamentary committee headed by Bhagat Singh Koshiyari or revert back to pre-3rd Central Pay Commission status. Along with this, we also want equal military service pay (MSP) to all ranks,” he said. Any policy making constituted committees should include junior commissioned officers and other ranks.
