Ex-servicemen protest OROP-II anomalies

Mandi, May 30
Ex-servicemen took out a protest march at Baldwara in the district today against the implementation of the One Rank One Pension-II (OROP-II) by the Centre.
A large number of ex-servicemen and Veer Naris assembled at the venue to express their solidarity over this issue. They carried banners and placards and later, handed over a memorandum of demands to Tehsildar Praveen Sharma at Baldwara.
Capt Jagdish Verma (Retd), state president, United Front of Ex-servicemen, said, “There are anomalies in the OROP-II. So, we urged the President, Prime Minister and the Defence Minister to do rectification in its implementation.”
“The ex-servicemen of the country have been protesting peacefully over this issue since February 20 this year, but no assurance from the government has so far been received to rectify the anomalies in the OROP-II. Therefore, the ex-servicemen have been forced to take these steps to get the anomalies rectified,” Captain Verma added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more may be penalised: Sources
There is an increase of 94 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,34...
North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure
In a statement published on state media, North Korea says a ...
Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch
The firing is reported from forward Karmara village in Gulpu...
Wrestlers reach Ganga banks, stop short of throwing medals
After high drama, khap leaders convince protesters to defer ...