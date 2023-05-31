Ex-servicemen protest OROP-II anomalies

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 30

Ex-servicemen took out a protest march at Baldwara in the district today against the implementation of the One Rank One Pension-II (OROP-II) by the Centre.

A large number of ex-servicemen and Veer Naris assembled at the venue to express their solidarity over this issue. They carried banners and placards and later, handed over a memorandum of demands to Tehsildar Praveen Sharma at Baldwara.

Capt Jagdish Verma (Retd), state president, United Front of Ex-servicemen, said, “There are anomalies in the OROP-II. So, we urged the President, Prime Minister and the Defence Minister to do rectification in its implementation.”

“The ex-servicemen of the country have been protesting peacefully over this issue since February 20 this year, but no assurance from the government has so far been received to rectify the anomalies in the OROP-II. Therefore, the ex-servicemen have been forced to take these steps to get the anomalies rectified,” Captain Verma added.