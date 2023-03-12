Ex-servicemen to protest in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 11

Several associations of the ex-servicemen from the state will join the protest in New Delhi tomorrow. It is being organised against the ‘discriminatory implementation of One Rank One Pension (OROP)-II’

Jagdish Verma, president of the Honorary Commissioned Officers Welfare Association of Himachal Pradesh, said, “Several state-level bodies of ex-servicemen will join the demonstration to register their protest against the discriminatory treatment meted out to them in the implementation of OROP-II.”

Verma alleged that there were several anomalies in the pension table that the Central Government had issued recently. “There is a marginal increase in the pensions of other ranks, but the pension of Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) has been reduced from their counterpart ranks who retired before 2016,” he added.

He said the protesting ex-servicemen would submit a memorandum containing their demands to the President, Prime Minister and Defence Minister.