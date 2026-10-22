Ex-Shimla SSP Gandhi booked for ‘misappropriating’ Rs 2.35 lakh govt funds, duping constable

Former SSP, Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi has been booked for allegedly misappropriating Rs 2.35 lakh in government funds, dishonestly receiving money, devising and using forged documents and defrauding a police constable posted at Police Lines, Kaithu, during his tenure as SSP in 2024 and 2025.

However, when contacted, Gandhi said he has no information regarding the FIR.

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As per the complaint filed by the victim, he alleged that during this period he was assigned the responsibility of completing government works and arrangements, for which he was asked to use his personal funds and was assured that the money would be returned to him.

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He stated that in compliance with the directions, he arranged Rs 1,87,890 from his personal account and submitted the relevant bills to the office, which were approved for payment after scrutiny.

The complainant also alleged that on February 6, 2026, Gandhi, the then SSP of Shimla, called him to his office and fraudulently obtained his signature on a payment voucher. The complainant alleged that he was told his signature was necessary to complete the payment process and that he would receive the approved amount. However, he alleged that despite his signature, he was not paid.

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After filing a complaint in July 2026, when the complainant enquired with Accounts Branch, he discovered that the amount had been withdrawn from the fund but not credited to his account. Consequently, the complainant was deprived of his approved amount and was forced to arrange funds from his own resources to pay his debts.

SSP Shimla Gaurav Singh said that acting swiftly, police examined relevant financial records. “The investigation revealed that a total of Rs 2,35,000 had been illegally withdrawn from a district police fund over a period of approximately two years. It is alleged that the then SSP was unable to account for the purpose for which the funds were used, leading to a shortage in the fund,” he said.

“According to records, when Gandhi was transferred to Personnel Department in February this year, in order to address the funding shortfall, he had hastily transferred the approved amount for the complainant’s bills to the relevant fund account, thus deceiving the complainant. Consequently, the complainant was not paid his approved amount, due to which he suffered financial losses. No record exists regarding the expenditure of the funds withdrawn,” he said.

He said that based on these facts, a case under Sections 316(5), 314, 318, 336 and 340 of the BNS has been registered and further investigation is underway.